More than 9.89 million tests were conducted between May 14 and June 1, as part of a COVID-19 detection campaign in Wuhan

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first cases of the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19, has made almost 10 million nucleic acid tests in just half a month, local authorities reported.

According to Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, between May 14 and June 1, more than 9.89 million tests were carried out as part of a detection campaign started after a little regrowth put the authorities on alert after several weeks without registering infections.

The intention of the local authorities was to estimate the number of asymptomatic cases before the return to normality in Wuhan, which from April began to reopen factories, business and schools after almost eleven weeks of strict lockdown.

According to the official Global Times newspaper, health authorities of the city found 300 people who carried the coronavirus asymptomatically, which have become observation, but did not confirm any new cases of the virus.

Wuhan has spent approximately 900 million yuan (126.73 million dollars) on this campaign, a cost that the city government will fully bear, the local official explained Tuesday. Hu Yabo in statements collected by the Global Times.

Before this campaign, more than three million nucleic acid tests had been carried out in the city, capital of the central province of Hubei and home to some eleven million inhabitants.

Although at first there was talk of making them to all citizens, finally the authorities recommended not to do them to children under six and priority was given to those residential communities where outbreaks had previously been reported, as well as “old and densely populated” buildings, according to the state news agency Xinhua.

Since last March, China has witnessed a considerable drop in transmission new cases of the virus at the local level, after drastic measures to prevent and limit movements helped control the pandemic in many parts of the country.

However, since then the trickle of imported cases from the outside, the vast majority of them related to Chinese who return to their country from others severely affected by the new coronavirus.

With information from .