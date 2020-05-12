© .

With 11 million inhabitants, Wuhan has a larger population than cities like London.

The Chinese city of Wuhan is planning to test covid-19 on its entire population, estimated at 11 million, according to state media.

The plan is in its infancy: All Wuhan districts have been asked to provide details of how these tests can be done in 10 days.

The decision was made after the city, where the virus was first detected a few months ago, registered six new cases during the weekend.

Prior to this, no new infected were registered since April 3.

Wuhan, who was under strict quarantine for 11 weeks, began to lift restrictions on April 8.

For a time, life seemed to be back to normal, with schools reopening, and businesses and public transportation slowly resuming operations.

But after detecting a new focus of cases – all in the same residential complex – the complete return to normality is threatened.

“10 day battle”

According to a report by The Paper, which cites an internal document that was widely circulated, each district in the city was instructed to come up with a ten-day plan for Tuesday noon.

Each district is responsible for designing its own strategy based on the size of your population, and whether or not you are experiencing an outbreak right now.

The document, which refers to the plan as the “10-day battle,” also says that older people and densely populated communities should take priority over testing.

For a brief period, it seemed that Wuhan had returned to normal.

However, several high-ranking health officials indicated that testing all city residents is not feasible and would be very expensive, according to the Global Times.

Peng Zhiyong, director of the intensive care unit at Wuhan University Zhongnan Hospital, believes the evidence should be targeted at health workers, vulnerable people and those who have been in contact with infected people.

Another head of Wuhan University pointed out that a large percentage of Wuhan’s population – between 3 and 5 million – has already been tested, so Wuhan is able to do it to the remaining 6 to 8 million in a period 10 days.

To put this information in context, let’s think that the United States now does about 300,000 tests per day, according to the White House.

To date, it has done almost 9 million tests in total.

Wuhan was where what is now a global pandemic originated, and there was much relief when the situation seemed to improve, explains Stephen McDonnell, BBC correspondent in Beijing.

“There would also be a lot of despair if the first quarantined city is again affected by the coronavirus.”

“That this does not happen is a priority for the Chinese government“says McDonnell.

China reported just one new case of covid-19 on Monday, adding up to a total of 82. 919 positive and 4,633 deaths.

