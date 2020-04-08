The unprecedented quarantine enacted in Wuhan was a model for countries trying to stem the spread of the coronavirus

After 11 weeks of confinement, people took to the streets on Wednesday and thousands boarded the first trains and planes that left for Wuhan as the latest restrictions on movement were lifted in the Chinese city where the pandemic of coronavirus.

The unprecedented quarantine decreed in Wuhan it was a model for countries trying to stop the spread of coronavirus. With the end of the restrictions, the capital of the Hubei province begins another experiment: to resume economic activity and daily life while avoiding new infections.

The city’s 11 million residents are now allowed to leave without special authorization, as long as the mandatory smartphone app that combines data tracking and government surveillance shows they are healthy and have not recently been in contact with anyone who is have confirmed that you have the virus.

The occasion was commemorated with a light show on both banks of the Yangtze River, with skyscrapers and bridges projecting animated images of health workers helping patients along with the phrase “heroic city”, the title given to Wuhan by the president and leader of the Communist Party, Xi Jinping. On the piers and bridges, residents waved flags, chanted “Come on Wuhan! “and performed the national anthem a cappella.

“It had been more than 70 days without going out,” said an excited Tong Zhengkun, who followed the show from a bridge. Some residents in their apartment building had COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, so the entire property was closed. He could not even go out and buy food, which neighborhood workers brought to his door.

“Being in houses for so long drove me crazy,” he said.

Traffic did not take long to regain normalcy on the reopened bridges, tunnels and tolls, as hundreds of people waited for the first trains and flights to leave the city, many of them hoping to regain their jobs in other parts of the country. . Almost 1,000 vehicles crossed a busy toll boundary at the Wuhan between midnight, when the barricades were up, and 7:00 a.m., according to Yan Xiangsheng, a district police chief.

Within hours, some 65,000 people had left the city by train and plane alone, according to local media.

The restrictions in the Chinese city in which the majority of the 82,000 infections and more than 3,300 deaths from the coronavirus, had gradually eased in recent weeks, as the number of new cases fell steadily. The government did not report new infections on Wednesday.

Despite doubts about the accuracy of China’s count, the unprecedented quarantine decreed in Wuhan and in Hubei it has been successful enough for other countries to adopt similar measures.

“The people in Wuhan he paid a lot and endured a lot mentally and psychologically, “said one resident, Zhang Xiang.” The people of Wuhan it is historically known for its strong will. ”

Despite the new freedoms, many preventive measures such as wearing a mask, temperature controls, or limiting access to residential communities will remain in place in the city. And people leaving the city will face numerous obstacles, such as 14-day quarantines and nucleic acid tests, at their destinations.

In an editorial, the Popular Journal of the Communist Party warned that people should not rush to party.

“This is the day that the people waited so anxiously and it is good to rejoice. However, this is not the day of final victory,” the newspaper said. “At this time we must remember that when unlocking WuhanIt’s okay to be pleased, but we shouldn’t relax. “