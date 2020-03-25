GENEVA, Mar 25 (.) – World Trade Organization (WTO) projections show that the impact of the coronavirus in terms of economic contraction and job losses will be worse than seen during the 2008 recession, it said on Wednesday. its CEO.

“Recent projections predict an economic recession and job loss worse than seen in the global financial crisis 12 years ago,” Roberto Azevedo said in a video message posted on the Geneva-based agency’s website.

Azevedo added that no specific forecasts are available yet, but stressed that the entity’s economists expect “a sharp drop in trade.”

