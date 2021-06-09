WTO to begin vaccine supply negotiations amid patent pulse

GENEVA, Jun 9 (.) – Members of the World Trade Organization agreed on Wednesday to begin formal negotiations on a plan to boost supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries, although they face rival proposals, a with and another without exemptions to intellectual property rights.

South Africa and India, backed by many emerging nations, have been pushing for a temporary waiver of intellectual property rights on vaccines and other treatments for eight months.

This could allow local manufacturers to produce the injections, something that proponents say is essential to correct the “staggering” inequality in supply.

Developed nations, many of which are home to large pharmaceutical companies, have resisted, arguing that a waiver would not boost production and could undermine future research and development of vaccines and therapies.

The European Union presented a plan, backed by the United Kingdom, Switzerland and South Korea, which it argues will expand supply more effectively. Existing WTO rules, he says, already allow countries to license manufacturers even without the consent of the patent holder.

WTO members agreed to start discussions on June 17 to determine the format of the negotiations and produce a report outlining their progress on the plan for July 21-22, when the WTO general council meets, he said a trade official in Geneva.

“This is a breakthrough after eight months of stagnation,” said Leena Menghany, a global intellectual property advisor for Doctors Without Borders, which supports a waiver.

An unexpected move by the United States last month to support a waiver built up pressure on opponents, but Washington trade officials appear to be in favor of one limited to vaccines.

