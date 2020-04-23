Eighty countries and customs territories have banned or limited the export of face masks, personal protective equipment, gloves and other products to mitigate shortages, with the advent of the coronavirus epidemic, the World Trade Organization reported on Thursday.

The organization says the bans were imposed by 72 members and eight non-member countries, but only 13 members had notified the WTO as required by regulations.

The lack of transparency about restrictions and failure to cooperate internationally could undermine initiatives to slow the pandemic, which has already infected 2.6 million people worldwide and killed about 185,000, the WTO said.

“Although the introduction of export restriction measures is understandable, the lack of international cooperation in these areas risks leaving countries that depend on imports of necessary medical products without access and causing a supply shock,” says the organization’s report.

“And by interfering with established production chains in the medical field, such measures also risk hampering the urgent response to the required supply.”

Export bans and restrictions in general are prohibited by the WTO, although there are exceptions that allow temporary measures to “prevent or alleviate critical shortages of food or essential products for those who contracted the export”.

Travel restrictions have limited the flow of goods needed to fight the pandemic, but export restrictions have made it difficult for governments and companies to adjust purchasing decisions and find new suppliers, the report says.

