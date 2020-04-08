The commercial body anticipates that the decline in trade and production will have “painful” consequences for households and companies,

The World Trade Organization (WTO) It predicts a 13 to 32 percent drop in world trade this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its most recent report, the WTO warned that, in the best scenario, world trade will have a 13 percent drop this year but in 2021 it will achieve a recovery of 21.3 percent.

However, in the worst case scenario, commercial activity will plummet 32 ​​percent and next year it will have a 24 percent recovery.

The trade body explained that the drop in global trade will depend on the duration of the pandemic and the response capacity of governments.

“The numbers are ugly, there is no denying it. All in all, a quick and vigorous recovery is possible. The decisions made today will determine the future shape of the global growth and recovery prospects. Trade will be an important component in this regard, along with fiscal and monetary policy, “said the WTO in its report.

Currently, the agency stressed, uncertainty about economic impact persists of the health crisis caused by the coronavirus, which is unprecedented.

The inevitable decline in trade and production, he said, will have “painful” consequences for households and businesses, apart from the human suffering caused by the disease itself.

The expansion of Covid-19 outbreak it forced the closure of entire sectors of national economies such as hotels, restaurants, nonessential retail trade and tourism, as well as significant parts of the manufacturing sector, the agency said.

“The immediate objective is to control the pandemic and mitigate the economic damage to people, companies and countries. However, policymakers need to start planning after the stage.pandemic“He added.

To reactivate investments, he considered, it will be essential that markets remain open and predictable, in addition to promoting a more favorable business environment usually.

“If the countries collaborate, we will see a much faster recovery than if each one acts on their own,” he stressed.

In 2021, he estimated that most countries they could register double-digit spikes in trade if the pandemic is controlled and trade activity picks up.