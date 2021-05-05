WTO Director urges use of idle capacity and manufacture vaccines

GENEVA, Switzerland (Reuters) – The world has failed to act soon enough to put idle manufacturing capacity to work to produce COVID-19 vaccines to help correct a large imbalance in global supply, the head of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics and treatments are “the moral and economic issue of our time.” The World Health Organization said in April that of the 700 million vaccines administered worldwide, only 0.2% had been in low-income countries.

Okonjo-Iweala told a meeting of the 164 WTO members that those who had asked for more vaccines than they needed should share them with others. Members must also address export restrictions and red tape that disrupt vital medical supply chains.

The Nigerian urged governments to work with manufacturers to use available production capacity in countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, South Africa, Indonesia and Senegal, which could be recovered in a matter of months.

The debate on inequity in vaccines at the WTO has centered on a proposal by India and South Africa to give up intellectual property rights, at least for the duration of the pandemic.

Ten meetings of WTO members have not made great progress and Wednesday’s meeting was no different, with 42 countries giving their views. However, members also heard that India and South Africa intend to refine their proposal before another discussion in late May.

Okonjo-Iweala said she was happy with a revision of the text.

“I am firmly convinced that once we can sit down with a real text in front of us, we will find a pragmatic way forward,” she said, referring to balancing the demands of developing countries while protecting research and technology. innovation.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)