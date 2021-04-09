WTO Director Says Trade Resilience Can Help Boost Recovery

WASHINGTON, Apr 8 (Reuters) – World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Thursday that trade has been more resilient than expected during the coronavirus pandemic and forecast it to grow 8% this year. , which will help support the economic recovery.

“We hope that trade can contribute more,” Ngozi told an economic forum during meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

“First, by making vaccines more available, by reducing export restrictions, by working with manufacturers to deliver volumes and get more vaccines around the world. And second, I believe that a strong multilateral trading system It can contribute a lot to the international recovery. “

(Reporting by David Lawder and Daniel Burns. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)