The general director of the World trade organization (WTO), Roberto Azevedo, announced today that will leave this position the next August 31, one year before the end of his second term.

“It is a personal, family decision, and I am convinced that it will serve the interests of the organization,” Azevedo said when announcing his departure, after calling by videoconference representatives from the 164 countries and territories that are members of the organization.

The Brazilian, at the head of the WTO since 2013, stressed that his withdrawal is not due to health reasons or political ambitions, and assured that “it has not been taken lightly.”

“Between confinement and my recent knee operation, I have had more time than usual to reflect, and I have come to this decision after long conversations with my family,” he said.

Azevedo, 62, defended that the WTO needs a new director general to outline a new agenda for the post-pandemic reality of the COVID-19, in which “it must be ensured that trade contributes to the global economic recovery”.

The Brazilian leaves the WTO presidency at a critical moment for the body due to the blockade of its main dispute resolution mechanism, the Appellate Body, paralyzed since December by the refusal of United States to appoint new judges.

This situation has plunged the WTO into a crisis unprecedented in its 25-year history, by blocking one of its main mechanisms and one of the few international bodies whose decisions are binding.

To counter the blockade, on April 30 China, the European Union and other WTO members (without the participation of the US or Japan) announced the launch of an alternative arbitration body in dispute resolution.

During the Azevedo mandate, the WTO has not made any progress in the negotiation of international trade agreements, and in 2015 it abandoned contacts for the Doha Round, which sought to further integrate developing economies within the body.

With information from EFE