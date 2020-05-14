The head of the World Trade Organization will announce his departure on Thursday, more than a year before the end of his term, Geneva-based sources said, in an unexpected decision at a time when the agency’s mechanism for resolving disputes is stalled. .

The 62-year-old Brazilian Roberto Azevêdo took over as director-general of the WTO in 2013 and is in his second term, which was due to end in late August 2021.

He called a virtual meeting to inform national members on Thursday afternoon of his decision to leave early, the sources said.

His departure comes at an important time for the 25-year-old body, which saw its role in dispute resolution being affected after its Appeals Council was paralyzed in December by a United States decision to block the appointment of judges.

The heads of delegations of the 164 WTO members were summoned to the special meeting scheduled for 11 am (Brasília time) to inform them about “important WTO administrative issues”.

The WTO said it would make an announcement after the meeting, but would not comment until then.

The WTO, which aims to determine global trade rules, has not produced a major international agreement since it abandoned the “Doha Round” in 2015.

Its members are negotiating an agreement to reduce fishing subsidies to allow fish stocks to resume, while a smaller group is discussing a possible e-commerce agreement. However, important differences persist and the groups are far from the necessary consensus to close both agreements.

Some members, notably the USA, Japan and the European Union, are pushing for more fundamental reforms. They say global trade rules need to reflect new realities, like a stronger China, and deal with problems like state subsidies and forced technology transfers.

