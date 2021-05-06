WTO could take months to negotiate vaccine intellectual property exemption: experts

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Now that US President Joe Biden has endorsed the proposed exemption from intellectual property rights to COVID-19 vaccines, the next step is for the World Trade Organization to prepare an agreement, a process that could take months.

Not only would the negotiations be lengthy but they are also likely to result in a waiver that is significantly narrower in scope and shorter in duration than the one initially proposed by India and South Africa, trade experts said.

Before Biden’s announcement, both countries confirmed their intention to prepare a new proposal at the WTO’s General Council meeting on Wednesday, prompting the body’s new director-general, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to express her hopes of achieving a “pragmatic solution”.

Ten meetings in seven months have not brought WTO members closer to a consensus on the original proposal for a waiver. (Https://reut.rs/3tpf5gb)

“At the very least, it’ll be a month or two,” said Clete Willems, a former Trump White House trade official who previously served on the US trade mission to the WTO in Geneva, of the deadline for any deal.

“Right now, there is no proposal on the table that renounces the TRIPS agreement for vaccines,” he said, referring to the WTO agreement on ‘Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights’ governing transfer of ownership. such as cinematographic rights or specific aspects on the manufacture of vaccines.

A more realistic goal could be to complete the deal in time for the next WTO ministerial conference, scheduled for November 30 to December 3, said Willems, now a business partner at law firm Akin Gump in Washington.

That would give vaccine producers more time to increase global supplies, which could help contain the virus and ease pressure for the exemption.

The initial IP exemption proposal submitted by India and South Africa in October included vaccines, treatments, diagnostic kits, personal protective equipment and other products related to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Https://bit.ly / 3vFl9mi)

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday that she will pursue “text-based negotiations” on the WTO waiver, the standard but tedious process for trade agreement negotiations.

Typically, negotiators swap texts in their preferred wording, then try to find common ground, sometimes leaving blank spaces for politicians to work out difficult differences.

The 164 member countries of the WTO must reach a consensus on such decisions, and any member can veto them, so there could be many corrections. The negotiations are likely to take place in a combination of virtual and face-to-face meetings.

“Those negotiations will take time given the consensus-based nature of the institution and the complexity of the issues involved,” Tai said in a statement that squashed expectations of a speedy agreement.

(Reporting by David Lawder; additional reporting by Andrea Shalal; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)