WTO chief seeks solutions to address inequity in vaccines

GENEVA, Apr 12 (Reuters) – The head of the World Trade Organization said on Monday that a meeting this week to address “glaring” inequality in the allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine will be attended by major manufacturers and It will look for solutions such as putting idle or underutilized plants into operation in Africa and Asia.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian minister and World Bank executive who took office last month, said her top priority was addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The April 14 meeting will bring together vaccine manufacturers from the United States, China and Russia, ministers from rich and developing countries and bank officials to discuss restrictions on the export of vaccines, expansion of manufacturing and a waiver of duties. copyright for COVID-19 drugs and injections, he told Reuters.

“The inequity in vaccines is very evident,” Okonjo-Iweala said. “I am a pragmatic person and what hurts me now is that people are dying because they do not have access to vaccines.”

“We have the technology in the world to save lives, so I want to tackle it and find some solutions that will make a difference,” he added.

Possible practical solutions include the reuse of animal vaccine plants to make COVID injections or activate unused capacity in countries such as Bangladesh, Thailand and Senegal by connecting them with financial agents such as the European Investment Bank or the Bank’s International Finance Corporation. World.

The meeting, the first in a series, will also raise the controversial IPR exemption for COVID-19 drugs that members are stuck on, amid opposition from wealthy countries.

However, Okonjo-Iweala was optimistic: “I am hearing more pragmatism from all sides and that leads me to think that the members will come to the table and agree on something that will work for all parties.”

He praised countries that were exporting some of their COVID-19 vaccines, but also said he had raised the vaccine export restrictions in talks with Thierry Breton, who heads the EU executive’s vaccines working group and trade chief. Valdis Dombrovskis, and with Indian officials.

“I ask you: let’s try not to impede the supply chain,” he said, adding that he thought his message was “being heard.”

