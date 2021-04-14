WTO chief presents global action to increase access to vaccines

GENEVA, Apr 14 (Reuters) – The head of the World Trade Organization on Wednesday unveiled a series of actions for countries and drug makers to increase production of coronavirus vaccines and share them more widely and fairly.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who became WTO Director-General in March, convened a closed-door meeting of producers, governments and others on unequal access to vaccines, at a time when low-income countries have administered only the 0.2% of the 700 million global doses.

Okonjo-Iweala said in her closing remarks that concerns about cross-border supply chains, including export restrictions and a shortage of skilled personnel, had reinforced her view that the WTO should play a central role in responding to the pandemic. .

“In the coming weeks and months, we expect concrete follow-up actions. These issues are not easy, but the political will and private sector commitment shown today suggests that it is possible,” he said.

WTO members, he stressed, need to ease export restrictions and work to facilitate logistics and customs procedures.

They should also advance negotiations on a proposal by India and South Africa, backed by more than 80 WTO members, to temporarily relinquish the intellectual property (IP) rights of pharmaceutical companies.

WTO members have debated the issue eight times, without much progress.

Western nations argue that protecting intellectual property rights encourages research and that suspending those rights would not lead to a sudden surge in vaccine supply.

Okonjo-Iweala said she hoped that a common goal would lead the parties to find a mutually acceptable solution. The WTO director also urged vaccine manufacturers to increase technology transfer to incorporate new manufacturing capacity and be transparent in contracts and prices. Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are among the companies that produce coronavirus vaccines.

Continue reading the story

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai told attendees that the huge gap between access to medicines in developed and developing countries, previously seen during the AIDS crisis, could not be repeated.

“As governments and leaders of international institutions, the highest level of courage and sacrifice is required of us in times of crisis. The same must be required of the industry,” he said.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)