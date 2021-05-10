WTO chief expects COVID-19 vaccine patent issue to be resolved before December

ROME (Reuters) – The head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Monday that she hopes members of the organization will reach a “pragmatic” solution before December on whether to apply an exemption to patents for COVID-19 vaccines. 19.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said that he sees “movement on both sides”, referring to those who propose an exemption and those who have objections, and that he hopes that a framework agreement will be reached on the issue of exemptions, technology transfers and better access to vaccines for developing countries.

December is “an extreme limit” for such an agreement, the WTO director-general said in a briefing with journalists during a visit to Italy, which this year chairs the Group of 20 industrialized and developing economies.

“I hope there will be a meeting of views on how developing countries can get easier access to vaccines, higher volumes and more manufacturing capacity,” he said, repeatedly emphasizing the need for “pragmatism” in the negotiations.

US President Joe Biden last week backed a call by India and South Africa to exempt COVID-19 vaccines from patent protection, angering drug companies and sparking opposition from several European countries. .

Experts say the waivers could take years to negotiate and would not address the immediate need to make more doses quickly.

Okonjo-Iweala said that he understood that the promoters of the exemption were preparing a revised proposal that he hoped would be presented to the WTO “as soon as possible” so that by the end of May all parties can sit down to negotiate.

Those who have doubts about the exemption may also be preparing texts, he added.

