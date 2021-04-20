WTI technical measure would indicate a drop of US $ 60: Chart

Bloomberg

How to Stop European Soccer Revolutionaries: A. Webb

(Bloomberg) – We’re used to the idea that a sport, in which one or two teams dominate, is sometimes not competitive. Consider, for example, the Serie A football league in Italy, which Juventus Football Club SpA has won for nine years in a row, or Ligue 1 in France, where Paris Saint-Germain has been crowned in seven of the last eight tournaments. Now, the plans for the new European Super League, which would include 20 allegedly leading clubs, are not only highly anti-competitive, but also call for the use of business practices designed to reduce competition. That should be all the more reason for antitrust authorities to halt a move that will tear the fabric of the world’s most popular sport. From any angle you look at it, the European Super League reduces competition. The tournament will consist of 15 permanent teams and five rotating members who will rank each year based on their performance in the previous season. So far, 12 of those core teams have been announced, including Manchester United Plc, Juventus and Real Madrid. For the 15 teams that would have their spot secured, it’s a pretty cheeky way to guarantee cash income regardless of on-court performance. Today, if a club fails to qualify for the Champions League, Europe’s main club competition, these revenues can fluctuate by hundreds of millions of dollars.The Super League proposal is more like the American model in which the The same teams compete for a trophy year after year and, as a consequence, obtain stable income and higher valuations. Five of the new league teams – Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and AC Milan – are owned, at least in part, by US investors, giving the impression that the new tournament is designed to attract to more international fans and increase streaming revenue. Previously, Bloomberg News reported that JPMorgan Chase & Co. would be funding competition to the tune of € 4 billion ($ 4.8 billion). However, this new model could violate European antitrust laws because it would create a protected market that restricts trade. entry from others and limits competition, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Aitor Ortiz. As a precedent, there is the case of the European Commission against Mastercard Inc. On that occasion, the European regulator fined the credit card provider 570.6 million euros (US $ 686.7 million) for setting high fees with banks. The Commission determined that these fees were not necessary for credit cards to function effectively and increase consumer prices and were therefore anti-competitive. Similarly, entry barriers to the Super League do not appear necessary to ensure its effective operation, so they could also be considered anti-competitive. Still, the European Commission has said it does not plan to investigate the Super League and we can see why: yes If the case fails, the Commission would face a great popular reaction and it would be considered that it effectively gave it the legal seal of approval. So it will leave the regulations to FIFA and UEFA, the sport’s world and European governing bodies, as well as national administrators. The organizations have hinted that they would prohibit participating teams from joining other competitions, both national and European. The statement was carefully worded, suggesting that players could also be prevented from representing their national teams, without definitively saying so. That’s probably because, in a case last year involving the world of ice skating, the European Union Court of Justice ruled in favor of a rival jurisdiction to the International Skating Union, on the grounds that the Athletes should be able to participate in any competition they choose. However, soccer teams are companies rather than individual athletes, so the legal implications of the Super League are likely to be different. Regulators can block teams more easily than players. Defenders of the new league will argue that it increases competition compared to the existing setup, the Champions League. But for that to be the case, the conditions for admission to the Super League would have to be “transparent, objective and proportionate,” according to Nicolas Petit, professor of European competition law at the European University Institute in Florence. In other words, it would have to require relegation and full promotion for all constituent teams, meaning that all teams are eligible to exit the league in the event of underperformance. That would undermine the motivation of clubs to participate, which is to reduce the risk to their businesses. In this case, the regulator that should step up is the Competition and Markets Authority of Great Britain, which is trying to forge a leading international reputation after Brexit. Half of the announced participants of the new proposed league are English. And the Premier League is also an important tool of British power globally. If England’s premier football competition were to be deprived of top clubs and players, it would damage Britain’s influence as a whole, so Britain might have more political will to take a case against the Super League than any other country in Europe. . However, the case would still have to be based on strong antitrust arguments. The Mastercard case could set a precedent: Sunday, in his televised tirade against the new league, expert and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville called for a new independent regulator to avoid separatist competition. Original Note: How to Stop Europe's Football Revolutionaries: Alex Webb © 2021 Bloomberg LP