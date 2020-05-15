May 15, 2020 | 8:00 am

Oil prices are rising this Friday and hitting a peak since April amid signs of higher oil demand and after China reported an increase in operations at its refineries.

At 7:20 a.m. (Mexico City time), the US WTI gains 2.10%, at $ 28.14 per barrel, according to data from Bloomberg, its highest level since in a month and a half. North Sea Brent crude advanced 1.67% to $ 31.65, its best level since mid-April.

Both contracts are on track to post a third consecutive weekly gain.

In addition to supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC + that began on May 1, there are also positive signs of an increase in demand in recent days.

“New signs of a recovery in demand, coupled with deepening OPEC + output cuts, are helping oil prices recover,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodity analyst at SEB.

Data released on Friday showed that daily use of crude in China rebounded in April, when refineries increased their operations.

“Oil prices have risen significantly since yesterday thanks to a better assessment of the situation by the International Energy Agency,” Commerzbank said in a note.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that world crude oil inventories will drop around 5.5 million barrels per day in the second half of this year.

Meanwhile, it predicts that oil demand in 2020 will fall by 8.6 million barrels per day, a decrease of 690,000 barrels, compared to its forecast last month.

Still, fears of a possible second wave of COVID-19 infections keep the spotlight on, after there was an increase in cases in China, South Korea and Germany over the weekend.

With information from .