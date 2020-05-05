We know that after spending so much time locked up and quarantined, we could be a little delusional. However, there are those who outright get a little creative, putting out their best conspiracy theories to hang out, like Bill Gates planning the coronavirus, pBut now there is one that involves British singers Adele and Sam Smith.

For a few months, some media – those who love gossip – began to think this. SHowever, through a video on TikTok, the theory that both music stars could be the same individual became relevant.

A user on this famous social network –with lots of free time– he set out to do his Dross-style research, and to be honest, he gives some rather bizarre arguments to confirm his theory..

For starters, he took up an old video from a Twitter user where we heard Adele’s hit, “Hello”, however by lowering the revs and encouraging the track, the tone of the voice sounds quite similar to that of the “I’m Not The Only One” singer.

Later analyzed some more superficial points such as the “physical resemblance” between the two, since they have somewhat similar features and even reminded the good Michael Jackson – who thanks to cosmetic surgeries became a totally different person from the one we met in the 70s and 80s.

See on YouTube

And we know that many might think, what what? it shows absolutely nothing. Well, then he got other points that maybe could blow our heads like the fact that when one releases music, the other appears out of all public attention; than they are both British, they have never been photographed together, much less have they been seen in the same place.

To finish spinning all this he said that both Adele and Sam Smith lost weight at almost the same time and that even have made songs for James Bond movies – “Skyfall” and “Writting’s On The Wall” – for which both won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Finally remembered an interview where the “Stay With Me” singer was asked about his physical resemblance to AdeleAfter this Sam became quite nervous and even outraged at the person who asked him that question.

We know that this shows absolutely nothing, but we cannot deny that this TikTok user threw him a little coconut to support each of his points.

If you don’t believe us, check here the video that explains the theory that Adele and Sam Smith could be the same person:

Today I fall asleep early …

-3: 30 am-: ADELE AND SAM SMITH ARE THE SAME PERSON? pic.twitter.com/oEtqnf5ZCT – Val (@ValenRuelli) May 4, 2020

What do you think? Are Sam Smith and Adele the same person or is it just a coincidence?