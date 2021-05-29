WTA wants to talk to Osaka about boycott of press conferences

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) said Friday that it would welcome dialogue with the world number two Naomi osaka on his decision to boycott the press conferences at Roland Garros this year.

The Japanese, who said that the nature of the questions can affect the mental well-being of the players, has received support from several athletes, but was criticized by the French Tennis Federation (FFT) for her stance.

After the American Serena Williams, Osaka is the highest profile tennis player and her decision has left the WTA in an awkward position.

“Mental health is of utmost importance to the WTA and therefore to each person,” the organization said in a statement on Friday. “We have a team of professionals and a support system that ensures the mental and emotional health and well-being of our tennis players.”

“The WTA welcomes a dialogue with Naomi (and all players) to discuss possible approaches that can help support an athlete while handling any mental health related concerns.”

However, he stressed that he also has responsibilities to fans and the public, adding: “Professional athletes have a responsibility to their sport and their fans to speak to the media about their competition, allowing them the opportunity to share their perspective. and tell their story ”.

Osaka, here on a break in Rome, was blunt on Twitter regarding the boycott in Paris

The retired Formula One champion Nico Rosberg, the former tennis player Zina garrison and the british sprinter Dina asher-smith have expressed their support for the world number two, although the male world number one Novak Djokovic says post-match press conferences, while unpleasant, are part of the job.

“It’s not something you always enjoy, you know, especially if you lose a game or something like that,” Djokovic said. “But it’s part of the sport and part of life on tour. It is something we have to do, if not, we will be fined ”, he added.

The president of the French Tennis Federation (FFT), Gilles Moretton, described the Osaka action as a “phenomenal mistake”.

“What is happening there is, in my opinion, unacceptable. We will abide by the laws and rules for sanctions and fines, ”he said.

Under the Grand Slam rules, players can be fined up to $ 20,000 for skipping a press conference, but Osaka said it was willing to accept any sanction.

Osaka hoped that the “considerable amount” she expected to lose would go to a mental health charity.

“I am writing this to say that I will not do any press conferences during Roland Garros,” wrote Osaka, who lives in the United States, on Twitter. “I have often felt that people do not take into account the mental health of athletes, and this rings a bell every time I watch a press conference or participate in one,” he added. “They often sit us down and ask us questions that have already been asked many times, and I am not going to submit to people who doubt me.”