The director of the CMC Competition tennis competition group and coach of the Russian Daria Kasatkina, Carlos Martínez, has organized a charity tennis tournament in late July in Mollet del Vallès (Barcelona) to prepare for the return to the WTA circuit after the crisis caused due to the coronavirus pandemic, to which ten ‘Top 100’ have signed up so far.

04/20/2020 at 21:39

CEST

Sport

“I am currently training Daria Kasatkina, number 66 of the WTA, and I saw that one of the problems that we will have when the circuit opens will be the lack of filming and competitive matches. We have been unable to train for many days and this will be a drag on the return to the competition. But not only for my players, but also for the rest of the circuit, “Martínez said.

With this competition, the coach hopes that the players can complete their preparation for the return of the circuit. “I want to thank all the signs of support and willingness of both the players and their coaches to participate in the tournament. Being able to compete against the best players on the circuit is always an encouragement, and more so at this time. In addition, they are aware that behind there is a good cause of solidarity, “he explained.

Among the players interested in participating are 10 of the ‘Top 100’ of the WTA circuit, as well as 20 players who are among the 400 best players in the world ranking. The Spanish Carla Suárez, Sara Sorribes and Paula Badosa, the Italian Sara Errani, the Czech Marie Bouzkova, the Swiss Jil Teichmann, the Russian Daria Kasatkina, the Dutch Arantxa Rus, the Serbian Nina Stojanovic and the Ukrainian Katerina Kozlova have joined the appointment.

The tournament is scheduled for the end of July, but all the conditions will depend on how the schedule develops. “Neither the dates nor the players are 100% confirmed, nor the surface, since, if the US Open is not finally disputed, we would change to clay if Roland Garros is held,” he stressed.

The competition will take place at the Mollet Tennis Club and will be played in the ‘Round Robin’ format, thereby ensuring “a minimum of 7 matches for each player.” The tennis players will be framed in four groups of eight players; the top two finishers in each group will play the quarterfinals, where they will meet in knockout rounds until the final. The matches will be played to the best of three sets, with the ‘super tie-break’ in the last one.

It will also have a “solidarity” character, and all proceeds will go “to a good cause.” “The players also know it. We are a small club and the little money we can raise we will dedicate entirely to a charitable cause. We will speak with the City Council to decide where we are going to allocate it. Hopefully we can all make a great contribution,” said Martínez .

.