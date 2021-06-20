WTA Ranking | Svitolina returns to fifth place

Not too many changes to the WTA top ten heading into next week. The Switzerland Belinda Bencic after being runner-up in Berlin, she was just one step away from once again entering the top ten, placing herself specifically in eleventh position. Within this select group we have to mention the promotion of a position of Elina Svitolina (5th) to the detriment of Sofia kenin (6th). We must also mention the promotion of two positions of Victoria Azarenka which is getting closer to the top ten. Beyond the elite zone, Liudmila Samsonova He will climb 43 positions to rank 63, his best position as a professional. Also noteworthy is the rise of Alize Cornet (+7, 56º), Alison Van Uytvanck (+7, 57º) and Heather Watson (+5, 65º). In the episode of falls, highlight the decline of 15 positions of the Czech Krystina Pliskova who leaves the top 100 and is ranked number 107.