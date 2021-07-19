WTA Ranking. Clara Burel debuts in the top100

He is only 20 years old but the potential of Clara Burel, a finalist this week at the WTA 250 in Lausanne. The result has not helped the French to lift her first title, but it did to enter the top 100 for the first time. On the other hand, Barbora Krejcikova it is only 52 points behind a slightly more ambitious goal, the top10. It seems like it’s a matter of time before the Roland Garros champion takes that step.

In the middle of the table we find relevant increases of Yulia Putintseva (35º, +7) and Tamara zidansek (37th, +13), both champions this Sunday in Budapest and Lausanne. Although those who were finalists can also celebrate a good jump: Tereza Martincova is placed 67º and Anhelina Kalinina it is located 81º. As always, Czech and Ukrainian tennis can be in celebration.