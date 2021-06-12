WTA Ranking. Barbora Krecijova lands in the top15

Was over Roland Garros 2021 In the women’s section and, despite the fact that it has been a revolution in terms of names and surprises, the WTA ranking will not be too affected from next Monday. At least, as far as the top10 is concerned, where no piece has moved either up or down. If we take a look beyond the first ten we do find real revolutions with the cases of Barbora Krejcikova, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Tamara zidansek, some of the biggest stars of this latest tournament in Paris. We are going to review in detail which are the rackets that are best placed after these fifteen days of competition.

No change in top10

As we have already said, within the top ten the only change we will see next week will be in the number of points, but not in the positions. So much Ashleigh barty, Naomi osaka, What Simona halep they will lose some units for not defending what was achieved in their previous participation, but the three will continue to rule from the top of the table. They will also lose points Bianca Andreescu Y Karolina Pliskova, confirming that this was not the best tournament for the female top10. Interestingly, the only one that does score points is Serena Williams, although it will remain anchored in an eighth position from which it continues to see the leaders of the tour in the distance.

Those that have shot up in the standings are the two finalists of this second Grand Slam of the season. On the one hand, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, which started the tournament being the 32nd in the world and ends it being the 19th. Of course, it is a long journey from Barbora Krejcikova, a tennis player who was out of the top 100 in September last year, who had just won her first WTA title in Strasbourg and who arrived in Paris as the 25th racket on the tour. Well, to this equation we must now add ten more steps, which place the Czech as the new No. 15 in the WTA. If nothing strange happens and the Roland Garros champion maintains this progression, count on her as a candidate for the revelation player of the season.

Names to highlight

We continue to go down in the ranking and we are finding other women who can leave this last trip quite happy. Names like Cori gauff (23º), Jessica pegula (28th) or Paula Badosa (33rd), the three of them premiering their best professional ranking as of tomorrow. But not all are joys, there are also other chips that fall with a crash after not being able to defend the points of the previous edition. They are the case of Johanna konta (-11), coming out of the top30, from Marketa Vondrousova (-20), which will come out of the top40, or Amanda Anisimova (-34), which will come out of the top70. But if there is a jump in quality that has left us all with our mouths open, it is that of the number 85 in the world, Tamara zidansek, which climbs 38 positions and is installed within the top50 for the first time in his career.

Finally, other players within the first hundred who will leave Paris with their best ranking are the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk (65º, +16), the Canadian Leylah Fernandez (66º, +3) and the Russian Varvara Gracheva (86º, +2).