WTA Ranking. Ashleigh Barty takes a bigger lead at the top

The curtain of Wimbledon 2021 got off in the female section. After two intense weeks of great matches on the courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Ashleigh barty champion was consecrated to defeat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4) and 6-3 in the final and, in this way, he added his second Grand Slam trophy. In that sense, the Australian reached 9635 points (+1760), took advantage of the drop in Naomi osaka and was consolidated at the top of the WTA ranking. At 25, he seems to be on his way to finishing his third consecutive year at the top of the rankings.

SEVERAL CHANGES IN THE TOP 10

The coronavirus pandemic forced several organizers to cancel their respective tournaments in 2020 for all the costs (economic, political and health) that would have cost them quite expensive. So much so that a year ago the third Grand Slam of the year was suspended and, therefore, from next Monday those units harvested 24 months ago will disappear. Indeed, and except for the first two locations, the rest of the top 10 will be modified. Aryna Sabalenka, semifinalist in the current edition, got in the last place of the podium, which is his best historical position. In addition, Sofia kenin Y Bianca Andreescu, two players who quickly said goodbye to the contest, advanced one place (fourth and fifth, respectively).

On the other hand, Karolina Pliskova He returned to these privileged positions by climbing six positions to 7th, the same fate ran Garbiñe Muguruza, who will occupy the tenth position, a space left by Petra Kvitova. The most damaging were Simona halep given that he could not defend the title achieved in 2019 and fell to ninth place (-6) and Serena Williams, who was injured, lost in his debut and dropped eight spots on the international ladder to 16th.

OTHER FEATURED JUMPS

We continue to go down in the ranking and we are finding other women who can draw certain positive conclusions from their trip to London, beyond the final result. Barbora Krejcikova (13 °), Ons Jabeur (23 °), Paula Badosa (29 °), Nadia podoroska (36 °) and Shelby rogers (40th) will debut their best position on Monday, while Angelique Kerber rose six spaces to 22nd.

Outside the top40, Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic broke the top50 barrier (48th) by making the quarterfinals at the Cathedral and Maria Camila Osorio It will be 80th (+14) by winning five matches on British grass (three in the qualifying round and two in the main draw).