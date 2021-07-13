WTA Prague: Krejcikova does deliver on her debut

After yesterday’s defeat of Petra Kvitova, the WTA 250 from Prague he feared being orphaned by his greatest stars. It was the turn today for Barbora Krejcikova, the champion at Roland Garros, who nevertheless dispatched her first match on the fast track and without hardly suffering: a clear 6-3 and 6-2 against the Bulgarian Isabella Shinikova in a duel that lasted just over an hour. Another local favorite, Katerina siniakova, He was just as forceful when it came to beating his first rival, in this case Jodie Burrage, by a clear 6-0 and 6-4.

Other results of the day (all first round matches):

En-Shuo Liang d. Conny Perrin 6-3, 6-4

Storm Sanders d. Marie Bouzkova (4) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Tereza Martincova (8) d. Samantha Murray-Sharan 6-1, 6-4

Xinyu Wang d. Leonie Kung 6-2, 6-2

Ysaline Bonaventure d. Naiktha Bains 6-3, 6-2

Viktoria Kuzmova d. Mona Barthel 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Anastasia Gasanova d. Lucie Havlickova 6-2, 4-6, 6-4