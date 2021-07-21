WTA Palermo 2021: Bucsa falls defeated in her debut

The season you are completing Cristina Bucsa is being magnificent, at the highest level: thus, I arrived eager and motivated to Palermo WTA 250. The player born in Chisinau, yes, was paired with a tough nut to crack in the first round: the Chinese Shuai Zhang, fourth seeded. Bucsa fought, but finally fell on her debut against the Asian tennis player, who signed a very complete match that closed in two tight sleeves (7-5, 6-3).

Other first round results:

Astra Sharma (7) d. Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

Danielle Collins (1) d. Katharina Gerlach 7-5, 6-3

Olga Danilovic d. Kamilla Rakhimova (8) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Francesca Di Lorenzo d. Valeria Savinykh 7-5, 6-3

Elena-Gabriela Ruse d. Mandy Minella 6-3, 6-1

Lucia Bronzetti d. Viktoriya Tomova (5) 6-4, 6-1

Katarina Zavatska d. Lizette Cabrera 6-2, 6-3