The semifinals of the WTA Nottingham on grass. The great favorite and local tennis player Johanna konta She continues her successful path after beating Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 6-3, 7-6 (6). They will face each other in the semifinals with Serbian Nina Stojanovic who beat Martincova 6-2, 6-4. Shuai Zhang beat Mlanodevic 3-6, 6-2 and 7-6 (4) and Lauren Davis beat the other Briton Katie Boulter 6-7 (6), 2-0 and left the home team.