WTA Nottingham. Johanna Konta and Shuai Zhang to compete for the title on English grass

Two years later we have again the poster of a final on grass in women’s tennis at the WTA level. They will star in it on the lawn of Nottingham the local and number one of the table Johanna konta and the china Shuai zhang. Konta, who makes her first final in more than two years since reaching the final in Rome in 2019, has beaten Serbian Nina Stojanovic 6-2, 6-7 (2), 7-5 in a close match. While her rival, the Chinese Zhang, has done the same with the American Lauren Davis by 6-4 and 6-3. For the Asian, it is the first final since reaching the last game in Hobart in 2020.