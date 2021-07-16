WTA Lausanne. Defined the semifinals of the tournament

The semifinals of the WTA 250 Lausanne 2021, with the dispute of the last round of 16 matches postponed yesterday due to the rain and the quarterfinals. Highlight the victories of Caroline Garcia and Tamara Zidansek, two of the great favorites for the title who with some troubles were able to close their place in the semifinals. The other two players who made it to the penultimate round were the French Clara Burel and the Belgian Maryna Zanevska.

Tamara Zidansek vs Lucia Bronzotti: 6-4, 4-6 and 6-3 Caroline Garcia vs Zarina Diyas: 7-5 and 6-2 Clara Burel vs Fiona Ferro: 7-5 and 6-2 Maryna Zanevska vs Natalia Vikhyantseva: 7 -5 and 6-4

