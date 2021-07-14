WTA Lausanne: Caroline Garcia comfortably surpasses her debut

Day partially suspended by the rain which was experienced today in the tournament Lausanne WTA. Of course, the weather conditions, beyond suspending the duel between Jil Teichmann and Maryna Zanevska (in which the Belgian prevailed in the third set) and the one that Camila Giorgi was going to live next, did allow the dispute of an important contingent of first-round duels, among which the victory of Caroline garcia against the Romanian Alexandra Dulgheru by 6-2 and 6-2.

Other first round results:

Kamilla Rakhimova d. Arantxa Rus (6) 7-6 (6), 5-7, 7-5

Astra Sharma d. Kristyna Pliskova 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1

Stefanie Voegele d. Francesca Di Lorenzo 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Mandy Minella d. Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 6-2

Jasmine Paolini (7) d. Valentina Grammatikopoulou 6-4, 4-6, 7-5