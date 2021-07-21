WTA Gdynia: Nuria Párrizas debuts with a new victory

Nuria Párrizas has returned to clay this week and, with it, has come a new victorious debut. The Spanish tennis player debuted at the Gydnia’s WTA 250, on Poland, to whom she goes as one of the players in the best shape: this was demonstrated after beating the local Magdalena Frech, which enjoyed all the support of the public but ended up succumbing in three very hard sets before the push of the grenadine (6-3, 2-6, 6-4).

Other first round results:

Amina Anshba d. Harmony Tan 6-4, 6-2

Katarzyna Kawa d. Tereza Mrdeza 6-3, 1-6, 6-2

Tamara Korpatsch d. Olga Govortsova (11) 1-6, 7-5, 7-5

Irina-Camelia Begu d. Ysaline Bonaventure 6-1, 6-2

Eka Gorgodze d. Anastasia Zakharova 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (6) d. Weronika Baszak 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Varvara Lepchenko d. Marina Melnikova 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3