WTA Charleston: Paula Badosa joins Arantxa, Conchita, Virginia Ruano and Garbie as executioner of a number one

Paula Badosa scored the most important victory of her career last morning after defeating number one, Ashey Barty. The Catalan joins a very small group of Spanish tennis players who throughout history were able to defeat the first player in the female ranking.

Arantxa Snchez Vicario was the first to do so after beating Steffi Graf at Roland Garros 1989. The Barcelona woman will repeat with the German victim in Hamburg, Toronto and the US Open, all in 1994. Arantxa will also end the resistance of another number one as Monica Seles in Toronto 1992 and later Martina Hingis in Amelia Island 2001.

That same season, Virginia Ruano Pascual would also beat Hingis on the grass at Wimbledon. Conchita Martnez beat Graf in Philadelphia 1993 while Garbie defeated three different players at the top of women’s tennis. To Serena Williams, at Roland Garros 2014 and 2016, Angelique Kerber, Wimbledon 2017 and Karolina Pliskova, Cincinnati 2017.