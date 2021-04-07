WTA Charleston: Paula Badosa continues to grow and is already in the second round of the Charleston WTA 500

Updated 07/04/2021 – 18:27

Paula Badosa He improves every day, both in his tennis and in his results. This positive evolution, from the hand of his coach Javier Mart, has continuity this week in the Charleston WTA 500.

The Catalan, after defeating the Russian Varvara Gracheva in three sets, has added this Wednesday his second victory in the contest that places it in the eighth of the competition. His last victim was Belinda Bencic, with a score of 6-2, 6-7 (2) and 6-1.

It is the third time this season that Paula has gone so far in a contest. He had previously achieved it in Abu Dhabi and Lyon.

Bencic, who stayed in the ‘top10’ for much of the past year, has fallen in the ranking to twelfth place. And more that he will fall because his game does not match his position. Badosa is the opposite. It is currently the 71st in the world, but its progression soon places it in the ‘top50’.

Badosa will face American Catherine McNall in the next round, who beat Anastasia Sevastova 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-4.

He thus joins his compatriot Garbie muguruza, who slipped yesterday in the fourth round after ending the resistance of the Polish Magdalena Frech.