WTA Charleston: Garbie Muguruza passes over Frech and is already in the eighth of Charleston

Updated 04/06/2021 – 21:05

Garbie muguruza maintains its regular line of play this season and has qualified this Tuesday for the eighth of the WTA 500 in Charleston after devastating Magdalena Frech 6-1 and 6-3.

The Polish, the 159th in the ranking and coming from the previous one, was not a rival for the tennis player with the most victories this season. The champion of two greats has 21 games won and wants more.

Garbie, sixth seeded of the South Carolina town squad, does not grant a single free game and that shows in the leaderboards. Of her 21 wins in 2021, only three have needed the tiebreaker: two with Aryna Sabalenka (Doha and Dubi) and one against Anna Kalinskaya (Miami).

The former world number one rolled over in the first set and it cost her a little more thereafter. I made the final ‘break’ in the seventh round. Frech had tried everything, but surrendered to the evidence.

For a seat in the Charleston green land quarters The winner of the duel between Zarina Diyas and Yulia Putintseva awaits you. Conchita Martnez’s pupil is looking this week for the second title of her career on clay and the first since Roland Garros, in 2016.