WTA Charleston: Garbie Muguruza injured his left leg and left in Charleston against Putintseva

Updated 04/08/2021 – 18:18

Garbie Muguruza will not be able to continue his almost unstoppable streak this season since she was forced to leave due to a left leg injury in the round of 16 match of the Charleston WTA 500 that faced Yulia Putintseva.

The caraquela, visibly dizzy, said enough despite dominating the scoreboard 6-0 and 2-2 and the same in the second set. He crossed the net and touched his racket with that of his adversary who, without waiting for it, is among the eight best in the contest on the green earth of South Carolina.

Putintseva, the 31st in the WTA ranking, had been a stone guest to the exhibition of the pupil of Conchita Martnez

Garbie casually scored the first seven games of the match and signed the fifth rosco of 2021. It was also suffered by Alison Van Uytvanck, Matrketa Vondrousova, Margarita Gasparyan and Iga Swiatek.

The Kazakh opened their marker at the start of the second heat and achieved the first ‘break’ to go ahead with 2-1. Then, Garbi set off the alarms asking for the physical therapist to be on the court. She was attended to in the locker room and returned to action immediately afterward. He could no longer continue.

The physical setback will not allow her to undertake the goal of returning to Europe as the ‘top 10’ of the women’s circuit. Initially, her roadmap should take her to the Mutua Madrid Open and Rome, as a prelude to Roland Garros.