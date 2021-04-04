WTA Charleston: Garbie Muguruza debuts against a previous player in Charleston

Updated 04/04/2021 – 09:45

The Charleston WTA 500 draws the draw with the presence of two Spanish tennis players: Garbie Muguruza and Paula Badosa. The first, exempt from the initial round as the sixth favorite, awaits the winner of a match between two players from the previous one. As twelfth in the ranking, your goal is to get out of the green land of South Carolina with the ‘top10’ in your pocket.

Muguruza, the second in Race 2021 that gives a ticket to the Shenzhen Masters thanks to its 20 victories, goes through the lower part of the frame, the same in which there is Petra Kvitota, a guest of the organization and with whom he will meet in the rooms, and Sofia Kenin, in a theoretical semifinal.

Ashley Barty, a new champion in Miami, appears as the first favorite. For his part, Badosa will debut before the Russian Varvara Gracheva.