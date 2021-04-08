WTA Charleston 2021. Cori Gauff goes ahead and Kenin falls defeated

Cori gauff continues with its permanent progression to glory and achieved a highly commendable victory against the Russian Liudmila Samsonova 4-6 6-1 6-4, in a display of power and maturity difficult to see for his age. In fact, she and Catherine McNally they were the only young American women who manage to stay alive in the WTA 500 Charleston 2021, as Emma Navarro, Whitney Osuigwe and Hailey Baptiste fell defeated. The cross of the day was for Sofia kenin, who succumbed to Lauren davis by 4-6 6-3 6-4. This will be Gauff’s rival.