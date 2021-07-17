in Tennis

WTA Budapest. Putintseva continues to be the favorite

We already have finalists in the WTA 250 from Budapest, where Yulia Putintseva continues to show why she is the main favorite for the title The 26-year-old Kazakh, seeded number 1 in the draw, took another step forward this Saturday by defeating Galfi and entering the last round of the tournament. There he will run into Anhelina Kalinina, a 24-year-old Ukrainian who has entered her first professional-level final. We will see if experience or daring is the determining factor for tomorrow.

Semifinal results

[1] And Putintseva d [WC] D Galfi: 62 36 62

Kalinina d [2] D Collins: 76 41 Ret.

