WTA Budapest. Putintseva beat Konjuh and got into the quarterfinals

The Budapest WTA250 You already know the first four players to access the quarterfinals of the tournament since this Wednesday there were four matches corresponding to the second round of the tournament. Yulia Putintseva, the main favorite for the title, defeated Ana Konjuh 6-4 and 6-3 and, in this way, will face the Ukrainian in the next instance Kateryna Kozlova, who beat Ana Bodgan 4-6, 6-4 and 6-2. In addition, Argentina Paula Ormaechea added another triumph by beating Ivana Jorovic 6-1, 7-6 (6), while Olga Danilovic left Irina Bara on the road 6-4 and 6-3.