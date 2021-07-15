WTA Budapest: Collins advances and Hungarian tennis players surprise

Great day for the local players at the WTA 250 Budapest 2021. Taking advantage of the opportunities provided by the organization, two unusual names on the WTA circuit have earned their ticket to the quarterfinals today. They are about Panna Udvardy, the # 204 in the world, who defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich without giving up a set (7-6 (4), 6-2) and Dalma Galfi, located in the place # 170 of the classification, that also could with Anna Karolina Schmiedlova by a comfortable 6-2 and 7-5. They are both 22 years old and already looking forward to the quarterfinals, where one of the great favorites for the title will also be, Danielle collins, which did knock down the local Reka-Luca Jani by 7-5 and 6-0.

Other results of the round of 16:

Anna Kalinina d. Bernarda Pera (3) 7-5, 6-3