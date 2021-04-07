WTA Bogota: The biggest theft in history: the referee takes two points from Sharma, who loses the game and the match

Updated 07/04/2021 – 10:43

In tennis many things had been seen, but nothing similar to what happened last morning in the first round match of the WTA in Bogota between Astra Sharma and Giulia Gatto-Monticone.

Gatto-Monticonne, who finally won with a score of 4-6, 7-5 and 6-1, was clearly benefited by the local chair umpire. The Colombian referee made a mistake when counting the points of the third game of the tiebreaker.

With the Italian at the service, Sharma was 0-40 and cant 30-15. Even in the realization of television you can see the 0-40. Sharma won one more point, but the game went to his rival who would not lose another round until closing the pass to the second round.

The two tennis players seemed disoriented by the situation, but the Australian did not complain at the time. He later made it to the tournament supervisor. Her reply was that she should have been more attentive to the result and not so much to her tennis and to take notes for the next time.

Sharma was able to recover from the hard blow and later won in doubles alongside Spain’s Aliona Bolsava. Later, other professional colleagues like his compatriot Ellen prez they defended Sharma and censured the supervisor’s response. “There is no excuse for such a serious mistake on the part of the chair umpire and, furthermore, the supervisor defends him by accusing the tennis player of not having noticed. It’s really gross. I’m tired of the referees directly influencing the final result of matches“.