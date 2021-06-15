WTA Birmingham. Ostapenko beat Davis at the start of his tour

The Birmingham WTA It is the second most important event in women’s tennis this week after the tournament that is being played in Berlin. Beyond that, it has several interesting tennis players for the public to enjoy a high level of tennis. In that sense, Jelena Ostapenko debuted with a win over Lauren Davis 6-4, 6-3 in the first round. In addition, the fall of Elise mertens, the main favorite for the title, against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic by 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5) and 7-6 (4).

All the results of the day

Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5) and 7-6 (4) to Elise Mertens Shuai Zhang 6-2 and 7-5 to Vitalia Diatchenko Leylah Fernandez 7-5 and 6-3 to Yafan Wang Marta Kostyuk 4-6, 7-5 and 6-3 to Madison Brengle Ons Jabeur 6-4 and 6-2 to Catherine McNally Daria Kasatkina 4-6, 6-3 and 6-3 to Polona Hercog Anastasia Potapova 5-7, 7 -6 (8) and 6-4 to Nina Stojanović Jelena Ostapenko 6-4 and 6-1 to Lauren Davis

