WTA Birmingham. Kasatkina cuts the irruption of Kostyuk

The quarterfinals of the tournament were defined Birmingham WTA. Three of the first four seeds have not been surprising and have done their homework on English grass. One of them has been the Russian Daria Kasatkina who has prevailed over the young and fit Marta Kostyuk 6-2 and 7-5 lately. The other big favorites in the quarterfinals will be Donna Vekic (3) and Ons Jabeur (2). In addition, two qualys like the reborn Coco Vandeweghe and the Czech Tereza Martincova.

Results of the day

O. Jabeur to L. Fernández, 6-4, 3-6 and 7-6 (3)

A. Potapova to K. Mladenovic, 6-3 and 6-3

T. Martincova to J. Ostapenko, 7-6 (4), 4-6 and 6-2