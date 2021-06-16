WTA Birmingham. Donna Vekic connects 13 ‘aces’ to defeat Giorgi

Genuine grass court match on Birmingham between the croatian Donna vekic and the italian Camila giorgi solved for the first by 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4. Very direct game by both, with 13 direct aces by Vekic to access the quarterfinals where local Heather Watson will be measured. Other results of the day in Birmingham have been the following:

M. Bouzkova to C. Garcia, 6-3 and 6-0 C. Vandeweghe to A. Tomljanovic, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-3 H. Watson to S. Zhang, 5-2 and ret. K. Mladenovic to F. Ferro, 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4

