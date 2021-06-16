WTA Berlin. Sabalenka can’t face Madison Keys

Aryna Sabalenka He does not finish taking that step forward that is being demanded of him so much: he has a tennis of great power in his shots and with which he manages to overwhelm his rivals. However, he quickly said goodbye at Roland Garros and now fell to Madison keys 6-4, 1-6 and 7-5 in the second round of the Berlin WTA 500. He will have to raise his benefits if he wants to have a chance at Wimbledon in two weeks’ time.

All the results of the day

Ekaterina Alexnadrova 6-4 and 7-5 to Elina Svitolina Alize Cornet 7-6 (2) and 7-5 to Bianca Andreescu Belinda Bencic 6-3 and 6-4 to Petra Martic Madison Keys 6-4, 1-6 and 7 -5 to Aryna Sabalenka

