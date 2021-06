Jessica pegula defeated Karolina Pliskova by 7-5 and 6-2 in the framework of the second round of the Berlin WTA 500 after one hour and 15 minutes of play. The American reaped 6 of 9 break opportunities, while the Czech, who failed to raise her level, could only break the rival service three times.

Other results of the day

Garbiñe Muguruza 6-4 and 6-3 to Elena Rybakina Victoria Azarenka 6-3 and 7-5 to Angelique Kerber Liudmila Samsonova 6-4 and 6-3 to Veronika Kudermetova