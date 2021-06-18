WTA Berlin. Azarenka returns to grass semis 9 years later

We already know which will be the two semifinals of the WTA Berlin 2021. They will be measured in the German capital Ludmila Samsonova who comes from the previous one with Victoria Azarenka and Alizé Cornet with Belinda Bencic. Belarusian Azarenka was the last to enter the penultimate round of the tournament by virtue of her victory over American Jessica Pegula 6-2, 5-7 and 6-4. Only the second semis of the year for the Minsk who had not qualified for a grass semis since Wimbledon 2012, nine years soon to be said.