WTA Berlin. Azarenka and Kerber make their debut on the right foot

The pulse of the favorites has not trembled on the second day of the tournament Berlin WTA on grass. Added to Muguruza’s victory are those of Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber. The Belarusian has broken stones to get rid of veteran local Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 7-6 (2). Kerber has had it much easier than with a 6-2 and 6-1 dispatch to the Japanese qualifier Misaki Doi. Other results have been these:

V. Kudermetova to K. Muchova, 7-6, 5-7 and 6-2 L. Samsonova to M. Vondrousova, 6-4 and 7-6 J. Pegula to H. Baptiste, 6-6 and ret. E. Rybakina to S. Rogers, 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4 P. Martic to A. Muhammad, 7-6, 4-6 and 6-3

