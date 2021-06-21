WTA Bad Homburg. Kvitova suffers to beat 387th in debut

Complicated start on her return to the grass for a double Wimbledon champion such as the Czech Petra kvitova. Bilovec’s has had to overcome an adverse set to reduce the resistance of the Polish Katarzyna Piter, number 387 in the world although 95th in her best moment. Kvitova has finally won 4-6, 6-1 and 6-4 to go to the round and face the American Ann Li in the second phase of the draw. Bad homburg, in Germany.

Results of the day

L. Siegemund to R. Bhatia, 2-6, 7-6 and 6-1 J. Pegula to A. Hesse, 6-1 and 6-2 A. Kerber to E. Yashina, 6-1 and 6-1 S . Sorribes to M. Trevisan, 6-4, 3-6 and 6-2 A. Li to A. Zaja, 6-0 and 6-4 A. Blinkova to C. Tauson, 7-6, 4-6 and 6 -2 A. Cornet to A. Rus, 6-3, 2-6 and 6-1

