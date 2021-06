Great game between two left-handers and huge grass players as they are Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova in the second semifinal of Bad homburg. The German has avoided an absolutely Czech final in which Siniakova is already in and defeated the world number 11 3-6, 6-4 and 7-6 (3) to defend local hopes on German grass. He returns to step on a WTA final two years later after the one he did in Eastbourne.